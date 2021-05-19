On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Do federal grants need tweaking for better results?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 19, 2021 9:44 am
The federal government spends more on grants each year than it does on procurement. Yet procurement seems to get the constant reform attention. Now a detailed study from the IBM Center for the Business of Government offers a detailed plan for how the government might get better outcomes from the grants it gives. The study’s author Shelley Metzenbaum joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

