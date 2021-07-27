On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Executive orders can be hard to implement if the language is too dense for most

July 27, 2021 7:32 am
The recent executive orders on cybersecurity and on diversity and inclusion struck many readers are overly wordy and complex — hard to understand. Fergal McGovern ran these texts through an algorithm-based program that analyzes written text for complexity and understandability. The CEO of Visible Thread joined, Federal Drive with Tom Temin with what it showed.

