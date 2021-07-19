On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Remains of TWA Flight 800 will be scrapped after 25 years in storage

July 19, 2021 1:19 pm
Few events have affected the National Transportation Safety Board as much as TWA Flight 800. It tragically exploded 12 minutes after departing New York back in 1996. It touched off a year’s long investigation and a long list of lessons learned. Now the reassembled fuselage of the doomed 747, in storage in a Virginia warehouse for the last 25-some years, is about to be scrapped. For some perspective on the significance of the moment, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the NTSB’s managing director, Sharon Bryson. And the chief advisor for international affairs, Frank Hilldrup.

