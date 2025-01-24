New federal CIO onboard at OMB

Greg Barbaccia takes over for Clare Martorana as the government’s lead technology executive.

Greg Barbaccia seems to be the new federal chief information officer. Barbaccia updated his LinkedIn page just recently.

He replaces Clare Martorana, who was the federal CIO for the last three-plus years.

Emails to OMB and the White House seeking confirmation and comment was not immediately returned.

Barbaccia is a former Army intelligence sergeant and intelligence community analyst from 2003 to 2009. Since then, he’s worked in the private sector.

He comes to OMB from Theorem, where he was a chief information security officer for the last two-and-a-half years and head of core operations for three years before that. Theorem is a research, software engineering and finance start up based in Silicon Valley, co-founded by alumni of Google and Morgan Stanley.

In addition to working at Theorem, Barbaccia was the president of Elementus, a blockchain search engine, whose technology is used by federal agencies “to solve some of the most high-profile cyber investigations and by financial institutions to build the future of finance and commerce on the bedrock of blockchain and digital currencies,” he wrote on his LinkedIn.

He also spent 10 years with Palantir, including the last three as head of intelligence and investigations.

