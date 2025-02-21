Trump injects DOGE into agency regulatory decisions

President Trump signed a new EO this week directing agency heads to work with DOGE and OMB to rescind existing regulations and review any new rules.

The Trump administration is putting Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” at the center of the federal regulatory process.

In a new executive order signed this week, President Donald Trump directed agencies to work with DOGE team leads and the Office of Management and Budget to rescind “unlawful regulations” and “regulations that undermine the national interest.”

The EO gives agencies 60 days to provide the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at OMB with a list of regulations that should be either rescinded or modified.

Trump is also telling agencies to limit their enforcement of certain regulations. It specifically directs them to “preserve their limited enforcement resources by generally de-prioritizing actions to enforce regulations that are based on anything other than the best reading of a statute and de-prioritizing actions to enforce regulations that go beyond the powers vested in the federal government by the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the EO directs agency heads to consult with DOGE team leads and OIRA on any new regulations “as soon as practicable.” Trump has already directed a freeze on new regulations so his appointees can first review them.

The EO does not apply to “any action related to a military, national security, homeland security, foreign affairs, or immigration-related function of the United States,” as well as “any matter pertaining to the executive branch’s management of its employees.”

In a fact sheet, the White House said the EO “stops and reverses the regulatory overreach and abusive enforcement, ensuring that the operation of the government is responsible, lawful, and efficient.”

The order is the latest in a flurry of executive actions that puts Musk’s DOGE team, which is operating out of the executive office of the president, at the center of agency decision-making. DOGE teams working with the Office of Personnel Management have reportedly wielded significant power over the ongoing mass terminations of federal employees and decisions to cut agency spending.

“This is just the latest brick in that edifice,” James Goodwin, policy director at the Center for Progressive Reform, said in an interview. “What it does is it gives DOGE through the team leads at agencies what essentially amounts to individual veto power over every agency’s regulatory decision making, and that’s retrospective on all the existing rules, and also prospective over any rule that an agency might be interested in doing in the future.”

Goodwin also said the EO creates new conflicts of interest concerns around Musk, whose businesses are impacted by a wide range of federal regulations. The White House has previously said Musk has “committed to recusing himself” from potential conflicts related to his work on DOGE. Congressional Democrats have pointed to his involvement in efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as evidence that he has not.

Musk and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, in a November op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, argued the Supreme Court’s decisions last year that effectively overturned the Chevron doctrine “suggest that a plethora of current federal regulations exceed the authority Congress has granted under the law.”

The Supreme Court decisions overturned a 40-year precedent that gave agencies more latitude in crafting regulations, allowing them to fill in the gaps when the legislation text is ambiguous.

While Trump’s latest EO does not specifically reference Chevron, its language around identifying “regulations that are based on unlawful delegations of legislative power” implicitly point to the Supreme Court decisions, according to Susan Dudley, former head of OIRA under the Bush administration.

The EO “uses that as the hook to say, ‘Let’s look back at all our regulations and review and rescind any that there really is a better interpretation of the statute that we also like better,’” Dudley, who is now director of regulatory studies at George Washington University, said in an interview.

But Dudley said the Supreme Court’s decision could cut both ways. In order to rescind a regulation, agencies still have go through the rulemaking process.

“But the courts are going to be less deferential the agency’s interpretations of their statute,” Dudley said. “So that means it’s going to be harder to flip with one administration to say, ‘Oh, we don’t agree with the previous administration’s interpretation of the statute, so we’re changing our regulations altogether.’ The courts are going to be more skeptical of that and are going to be reluctant to overturn long standing interpretations of agencies’ authority.”

Meanwhile, agencies over the past decade have anticipated the courts potentially overturning the Chevron deference and have relied on it less in their rulemaking.

“The Supreme Court has cited it less and less, and agencies are therefore responding by putting more effort into demonstrating that their interpretation is the best reading, not just that it’s a permissible reading,” Dudley said. “And so you see less reference to the Chevron deference and agencies’ justifications for their roles than you did 10 years ago.”

The difficulty of overturning existing rules could factor into the second Trump administration’s goal to identify at least 10 regulations or rules to be repealed for every new rule. The “10-to-1” executive order, separate form this week’s DOGE EO, comes after the White House claimed Trump was able to eliminate five rules for every new rule during his first administration.

But regulatory experts said that proclamation glosses over how OMB only counted “significant” actions as a new rule during Trump’s first deregulatory push. Meanwhile, OMB counted the elimination of smaller activities, including paperwork requirements and guidance documents, as well as rules that were rescinded by Congress, as contributing to the deregulation ratio.

“What it really did was discourage agencies from issuing big, new regulations,” Dudley said.

While Trump’s latest EO creates a leadership role for DOGE on deregulation, his “10-to-1” order put OMB Director Russell Vought in charge of overseeing agency regulatory plans. Trump has also reinstituted an EO from his first term that established “Regulatory Reform Task Forces” at agencies.

“We have these three parallel structures of reviewing existing rules,” Goodwin said. “At the end of the day, who makes the final call?

