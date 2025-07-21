OPM on track to eliminate 1,000 positions by the end of the year

Now at the helm of what will be a much smaller agency workforce, new OPM Director Scott Kupor's priorities include "finding ways to be more efficient."

The Office of Personnel Management’s new director, Scott Kupor, is joining the agency as it’s on track to lose one-third of its workforce by the end of the year.

More than 1,000 OPM employees are either already out the door or expected to separate from the agency in the coming months, according to staffing numbers OPM shared with reporters Monday.

Now at the helm of what will be a significantly smaller workforce, Kupor said some of his priorities will hinge on restructuring and creating work efficiencies within the agency as he steps in as the first permanent OPM director under the Trump administration.

“If we can do the same or better at our jobs, and in doing so, we can find ways to be more efficient — either from an organizational perspective, or find ways to use technology that might help enhance efficiency — that’s the mindset that I’d like to bring to OPM,” Kupor told reporters Monday afternoon during his first engagement with the press. “And then to the extent that we can be helpful in partnering with other agencies, to the extent they want to deploy those types of opportunities, then we’d be interested in that as well.”

Out of the 1,069 OPM employees heading for the exits, 129 were employees whose jobs were terminated through reductions in force (RIFs). The other 940 employees — about 80% of the vacating staff — left through voluntary separation incentives, including the deferred resignation program.

The RIFs across OPM fully eliminated some agency components, such as the Human Capital Data Management and Modernization office and the Center for Leadership Development.

Many other agency components were reduced, but not eliminated. For instance, OPM’s Retirement Services center had a “very small reduction,” as opposed to some of the larger RIFs at the agency, Kupor said. The reduction in the RS office comes as OPM is attempting to modernize retirement processing for federal employees.

“We’re not at the point yet where some of the technology initiatives that we think could yield opportunities down the line are ready for prime time,” Kupor said. “We don’t want to have a massive interruption in services until we feel like we get farther along in that development.”

In all, OPM’s workforce will decrease from 3,110 employees down to about 2,000 employees since President Donald Trump took office. OPM is also on track to cut half of its federal contracting staff from about 1,200 down to about 600 positions.

Kupor was sworn in as OPM’s permanent director on July 14, after the Senate confirmed him to the position mostly along party lines. Now as OPM looks to restructure, Kupor said each agency component will revisit where staff attrition took place over the last several months, and determine how it will reorient itself moving forward.

“We may have made some mistakes where we need to hire back some people, but we need a process for that,” Kupor said. “What I’ve told people here inside the agency is we need to go through this exercise of, what were you doing yesterday? What are you doing today? Where are the gaps? Which of those gaps are things that we have to do? And which are the things where maybe the answer is, unfortunately, it was a nice-to-have, but we can’t do it?”

Based on the staffing reductions, Kupor also said he was “open-minded” to possibilities for moving, reducing or sharing OPM’s office space in downtown Washington, D.C.

“We were 3,000 — we’re now 2,000. We have different needs,” Kupor said. “We’re actively looking at, do we need a building of this space? Are there ways to consolidate and could we share offices with other people?”

Moving forward, Kupor said he will be prioritizing the use of more modern technology at OPM by embedding it into both the agency’s processes and its workforce skills.

For instance, although Kupor said AI won’t necessarily replace jobs, he believed it could “massively increase” efficiencies in OPM’s work as well as create new types of job opportunities.

“I think it’s a good bet that the types of jobs that we will need five or 10 years from now will be different. The types of skills we will need will be different,” Kupor said. “And I’d like to make sure that as we think about the recruitment and talent pipeline for government, we find ways to embed that type of knowledge in the organization.”

Kupor also expressed interest in changing performance standards for federal employees governmentwide — something that OPM has already begun doing by encouraging agencies to rate fewer employees as high performers, and more quickly discipline poor performers. Kupor referenced data from the Government Accountability Office that has previously shown a majority of federal employees are ranked above average in their performance evaluations.

“That just seems off to me,” Kupor said. “It just seems off to me that we should have that many people in the very top bucket, and almost nobody who really is in need of either performance improvements, or unfortunately, being managed out of the organization. We have to have a system that allows us to actually have a rational performance management system.”

