Federal leaders face the challenge of restoring stability and agency performance after months of workforce disruption

Terry Gerton It has been a tough year for the federal workforce. I don’t think that’s an understatement, but here on the Federal Drive, we focused a lot on the impacts on individuals. And with you I want to take it up a level and really talk about leaders and managers. What have been the biggest challenges for federal managers throughout this year?

Laurin Parthemos I would say without a doubt, it’s the uncertainty that people are seeing within the day to day. As a leader, having to navigate a field where you don’t know what is going to come next is increasingly difficult, especially in times where you don’t have necessarily the number of resources that you truly need to get the job done. And we’re seeing that really play out in terms of both performance, in terms of how things are getting produced, how quickly they’re getting produced, but also just on the health from a psychological standpoint of the individual employees that are within the workforce and especially on the federal side. And how do we really make sure that we create, as leaders, a space where we can allow them to thrive as much as possible in this particular scenario? And how do we suppress that survive response to all the uncertainty and all of the nuance that is happening in the day to day that we’re seeing?

Terry Gerton We have talked a lot here about organizational health and how organizational health depends on individual worker health and how that health often depends on mental health. Seems like all of those connection points are under a lot of stress.

Laurin Parthemos I, Yeah, unequivocally agree with that. Realistically speaking, at Kotter, our research validates that point that organizations that are anchored in adaptability and resilience are those ones that outperform. And as we see, especially in the federal space, it’s difficult to build that resiliency consistently because of the amount of uncertainty that we’re seeing. And so because there’s that pull dragging people down, the level of anxiety, the lack of ability to actually meet your day to day needs as we’re seeing shutdowns happen, there’s an end-level performance there that’s happening at the department and agency level that as leaders, it’s [about] trying to figure out how we can give as much stability as possible to our teams without necessarily knowing what we’re capable of promising. And how do we make sure that we’re communicating in a way that we’re not just waiting until we have a definitive answer, but we’re walking alongside our team saying, I also don’t know. But here’s what we’re going to do.

Terry Gerton You mentioned a term earlier, psychological safety. Can you break that out for us and tell us what it means both from the employee perspective and the leader-manager perspective?

Laurin Parthemos Absolutely. From that psychological safety perspective, we see the massive erosion in the sense that as people are showing up to work, what was once seen as an incredibly stable job and a mission-driven job working for the federal workforce. Some of those tenets about why people joined the service are no longer there because that stability is no longer there. Don’t know if layoffs are coming. We don’t know if we’ll be in another shutdown. And what that really boils down to is how do I feed my family? How do I make sure that I can pay my own bills? And without that level of safety, of knowing that I have stability in my job and I can think through how do I perform and I can think through creative, innovative ways to get things done. Without that, you won’t see any level of performance. And it’s really been a sticking point for many people that I’ve been speaking to within the agencies.

Terry Gerton Are you seeing that agencies have groups of employees maybe pitted against each other? We had furloughed and accepted folks. So many people worked but without pay and others didn’t work and, you know, are there internal issues that leaders and managers are going to need to deal with?

Laurin Parthemos None that anyone has openly admitted to me. I will leave it at that. But it is a natural feeling to say, if we’re working on a skeleton crew, so to speak, and some of our team is furloughed while others are not, what does that look like when we all rejoin together? There’s going to be those who are frustrated because they’ve had to work so hard during that furlough time without pay. There’s those that are — that were not furloughed that had to depend on each other that maybe their teammates weren’t showing up in a way that they necessarily resonated with because they might not have been giving their full selves because of the frustration of what they were dealing with. So I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily that people are pitted against each other, but more so that there’s an understandable level of frustration given the ecosystem that they were subjected to. And how do you work through that as a leader saying, for this time, we are all together. There is a potential that we will be in another shutdown. And what does that look like? And how can you really work with your team to make sure that you’re front-running any of those issues and thinking through the scenario planning to make sure that you have what you need and your team members understand the purpose and what we’re really trying to accomplish at its core so you can prevent any of those frustrations as they bubble up.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Laurin Parthemos. She’s a principal and public sector lead at Kotter. Laurin, the shutdown has come up a couple of times in our conversation. We’re deep into the holiday season that comes with its own kind of stress. And when everybody’s sort of fully back in January, they’ll be staring potentially at another shutdown across several agencies. So if you’re a leader in this scenario, maybe what’s on your New Year’s resolution list to think about how do you reset for the work beginning in January?

Laurin Parthemos I think that’s a great question because as I’ve talked to many leaders throughout this time, a lot of people are talking through what does Q1 look like or what does it immediately look like for what I need to accomplish? But we really need to be thinking longer term than that. And we really need to be thinking through what are our priorities and what are we deprioritizing? Because as we think about the impact that the shutdown had, I believe it was the Professional Services Council that has a statistic that it takes three to five days, not business days, but days to reset for each day of shutdown in terms of an agency’s performance, considering that it was 43 days. That’s up to seven months in order to get back to a stable state. So we’re going to be working in an environment that is over capacity and behind with significant backlog. So making sure that if you’re anchoring on a, why are we doing what we do, what is our goal as a team and anchoring each task underneath that to that why, it will help prioritize what needs to be accomplished while simultaneously actively advocating for what no longer needs to be done during this time of prioritization. And that act of advocating needs to happen within your own team. Across teams and also going up the chain as well to make sure that there’s a consistent understanding of what are we trying to accomplish? Because if you only focus on one small group, there’s going to be a lack of understanding more broadly. And that will help teams as they go into January with the potential of another shutdown. So knowing what are we trying to accomplish, what happens if we do, what happens if we do not shut down? And how can we come together to make sure that despite the headwinds, we are going to accomplish whatever we can. And I will say a key for this is it’s not just the priorities that we need to accomplish, but it’s also how do we, as leaders, implant short-term wins, as we like to call them at Kotter. So what are some small things to show that we’ve accomplished something? We’ve been successful. No matter how big or small, it does not matter, but it’s something that you can celebrate around and rally around to get people energized. So it’s not just a heavy weight of a continual backlog, but saying we did something and we’re making progress.

Terry Gerton What might be one or two things that a team leader or a mid-level manager could actually do to get their team refocused on the why, on the priorities, on the outcomes? Should they have a potluck? Should they like have a team day? What are some things that you recommend, actual steps?

Laurin Parthemos What I would say is it’s very team dependent, to be quite honest with you, because you could say, let’s do a pizza party. And that will resonate so well with some groups, and others will see it as tone-deaf in a way, saying, that’s great that there’s food here, but do you not see what’s happening around us? And so I would say, first and foremost, as you’re thinking about the state that individuals are in, it’s that heavy survive of freeze, likely. And it’s making sure that as you think through what state these individuals are in, you’re going on a listening tour, so to speak, to figure out what they actually need and want and then respond in kind to the culture of that particular group. So it very much could be a potluck. It could be that part of your planning as you’re thinking about going into January, you know your team will have heavy amounts of furloughs. And realistically speaking, the median federal employee only has about a week of pay in their bank account. So is it that we know this team is going to be furloughed? So let’s think about meal trains. Let’s think about how we can support each other in ways that are not just from a work perspective, but from a human element, because we are here for a mission. You’re not joining the federal service to become the most rich and famous. You’re doing it because you believe in the cause. So come together around that cause and find ways to truly support your people in the ways that you’ve find that they need to be supported as a leader.

I've been speaking with Laurin Parthemos. She's a principal and public sector lead at Kotter. Laurin, thanks so much for grounding us back in what's really important. Absolutely. Thank you for having me.