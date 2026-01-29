When government stops looking ahead, risks multiply: New survey shows foresight fading fast

Terry Gerton Robin I want to start with you and let’s start with the basics. When we talk about foresight in government, tell me what that means and how it’s different from traditional planning.

Robin Champ Sure. I think when we talk about foresight in the government, the best place to start is with OMB Circular A11 Part 6, because they do have a definition for strategic foresight in there. And it talks about it being a strategic planning best practice. And that is so important. It says foresight is generally characterized as insight into how and why the future might be different from the present. And it goes on to say that while foresight is often considered the act of looking forward, so as to plan for the future, in strategic planning, it is not the same as forecasting, which seeks to make statements or assertions about future events based on quantitative or qualitative analysis and modeling. So really, what does this mean? It means we are not predicting the future with strategic foresight. We are really preparing for the feature with strategic for foresight and having this foresight inform our strategy development. And so that’s why it’s so important that we not only do our traditional strategic planning activities like SWOT analysis or customer value proposition, but we also have this deliberate look in the future. So instead of just asking ourselves, what’s the plan? Foresight will ask, what futures should we be ready for and what decisions hold up across all of them? And that’s what makes it more forward-looking and more resilient.

Terry Gerton So can you give me an example of this in practice, maybe, talk about which agencies are actually practicing foresight and how it affects their long-term strategy?

Robin Champ I think probably the best example in the U.S. government is Project Evergreen, which is the United States Coast Guard scenario planning work. And they’ve been doing this for over two decades. And it’s really phenomenal. If you go back and you look at the 2005 Evergreen scenarios, which are available if you just Google ‘2005 Project Evergreen,’ they wrote five scenarios back in 2005, and single one of them sounds a little bit like the year 2020 or the year 2021. It’s just fascinating. And this just underscores the point that we’re not just looking at one scenario. All five of these very different scenarios had indicators about the future that should have been considered. So really, this is just a great example of how the Coast Guard is leveraging strategic foresight to inform their strategy development. So that’s probably the best example out there, I would say probably another example, of course, that’s near and dear to my heart is the Secret Service where I ran strategy and foresight. So those are probably two of the best examples I can share right now.

Terry Gerton That’s really helpful. Kara, let me go to you then, because your team just released a research snapshot on foresight capacity across the government. What were the headlines there?

Kara Cunzeman Yeah. And for those that are interested, it can be found on our website, the Federal Foresight Advocacy Alliance. And there’s a three-pager study if you want to dig into the details. But essentially, we ran this study to just assess how foresight was changing and evolving between 2024 and 2025. Obviously, there’s been a lot of changes in the government. And so, you know, we first started off just looking through our Rolodex. You know, We have pretty good connections across the government of who we know is formally practicing foresight. Probably the biggest indicator as we were starting this study was we only received just a handful of responses back. All the other emails bounced back. So that really, I think, demonstrated to us that the survey was very important because I think it just indicated the amount of change going on in the government. So we actually went through and went through personal contacts and professional contacts through all of our community outreach and through that uncovered active 33 U.S. government organizations that were currently or, previously in 2024, practicing foresight in a formal capacity. Now, of course, pretty much every organization, right, is required to do some sort of long-term planning, strategic planning, but this was really those that had a maturity model kind of a little bit beyond, and we’re using things like scenario planning. And so we kind of cross-checked those records with — when we weren’t getting bounce backs — so we had individual interviews with folks. And what we found was really interesting, right? We found that about 73% of those offices that we had identified either saw a decline in funding staff or influence, and several of them actually were eliminated. And so that’s the key headline. It’s like, okay, so what does that mean, right? I think that’s a really good question for us to be asking as we look to the future of government.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Kara Cunzeman and Robin Champ. Together with Suzette Brooks Masters, they are the co-founders of the Federal Foresight Advocacy Alliance. All right, Kara, let’s come back to that. What does that mean?

Kara Cunzeman Yeah, great, great question. So in addition to kind of that stark headline of there’s 73% decline, there actually was growth in some areas. So it’s not just a black and white thing. There’s just a lot of uncertainty. And there’s obviously a lot change happening in the government. So some of the factors that may be playing into this is that, obviously, with the new administration coming in, with a large focus on operational and efficiency efforts, this is in some ways, normal ebbs and flows in terms of focusing on getting stuff done and focusing on the near term. And getting results sometimes puts the longer term planning on hold temporarily as you reorganize, right? So sometimes, this is what transformation looks like. In other places, sometimes it’s completely eliminated and it’s really hard to bring back. So that’s, I think, one of our biggest concerns. And then, of course, the piece of navigating uncertainty, right? As we’re looking at the kinds of environments that we as a nation need to navigate in, we are facing incredible uncertainty in pretty much every facet of how we think about the future. And so what concerns us is that we should be seeing more of these capacities basically throughout and elevated in federal government. And over the last year, we’ve been seeing less.

Terry Gerton 33 agencies to start with is a pretty small sliver of the executive branch, and if you’re seeing those decline even just in the last year, what does that tell you about the federal government’s resilience in the face of all of these kinds of uncertain circumstances?

Kara Cunzeman Yeah, well, I think you’re hitting on a great point. It was not that great to begin with. And I think we have many examples that we can point to in the last two, three decades of how we could be doing better. And now we’re seeing a decline. And so what does that mean for the American people? Well, that means that we could be really putting at risk our ability to be resilient in the face of crisis, critical uncertainties, but also all those missed opportunities because we aren’t actively seeing how the environment is changing and how we want to tee up more integrated strategic initiatives as a country. And that can build new areas of brand new industries, new medical breakthroughs, new science and technology areas. And if we’re not actively integrating all of that, we’re missing those opportunities. So what does that mean? That means our national competitiveness is absolutely at risk if we are not doing this, our opportunity to bring more value to the American people. And it’s not just about efficiency, it’s also about effectiveness. So I think this is really an essential next step as we look to continuing the transformation that’s going on in the government right now.

Terry Gerton Robin, let me come back to you because as Kara has just talked about the decrease in capacity for foresight and the importance of it, what needs to happen to strengthen this? I mean, we can’t just issue people crystal balls and hope that that gives them perspective. Are there workforce programs, training programs, legislation? What needs to happen to bring this sort of back into the mainstream?

Robin Champ Well, I think we need to professionalize this career field. I mean, folks get their PMP certificate just to manage projects, but we don’t require our strategists to have formal training or certification in strategy management or strategic foresight, even though there are organizations like the International Association for Strategy Professionals that provides a formal recognized certification out there. So I think one, we need talk about professionalizing this career fields and building the internal capabilities through, as you said, education and training programs. And then I think, very importantly, leadership has to recognize the value. This cannot be a compliance exercise. Yes, it’s written into OMB circular A11, but it has to go beyond just checking the box. And then lastly, you know, at FFAA, we’ve talked about how wonderful it would be if there really is an office of strategic foresight and recently we published on our LinkedIn page a spec fiction video talking about what the world might look like if we had an office of strategic foresight.

Terry Gerton And so using your own foresight, what’s your prediction for success there?

Robin Champ Oh, boy. We try to be optimists here at FFAA and folks like yourself that help spread the word about the importance of foresight. With more Terry Gertons in the world, I think we have a good chance of making some wonderful progress.