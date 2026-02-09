Washington talks a lot about regulations, but rarely about how the regulators themselves operate

Terry Gerton You know, independent federal commissions certainly got an unusual amount of attention last year as the president jostled their membership, if we could say that. You’re a co-author of a recent paper that digs into how these multi-member commissions are actually supposed to function inside the federal regulatory system. Why look under the hood at those issues right now?

Todd Phillips Yeah, as you noted, the president has jostled the agencies. One might say he has prevented some of them from operating at all. And so my coauthor and I decided that it was an appropriate time to look at the functioning of these agencies and really what to make of the fact that the president, by removing some of the officials, has caused them to just be unable to function. And we have a 60-some-on-page research report that I’m happy to dig into the details.

Terry Gerton We’ll definitely provide the link to the report with the interview once we post it. But your paper argues that the internal dynamics of these commissions really shape regulatory outcomes more than most people realize. Walk us through that central thesis.

Todd Phillips In government, we have really two types of agencies. We have the single-headed agencies, which are your cabinet departments, the FDA, these are agencies that are headed by a single individual. And then we have these multi-member agencies, boards, commissions, we just call them commissions, that are head by sometimes three, sometimes five, in the case of the Federal Reserve, seven members who each play a role in the functioning of the agency. There has to be collaboration. There is very frequently butting of heads and Congress created these multi-member agencies specifically so that the members would have to collaborate and negotiate and compromise to reach some kind of outcome. Rather than, in the case of a cabinet department, just having a single person making decisions. Congress wanted these commissions to be separate and unique.

Terry Gerton They’re generally prescribed to have bipartisan membership, are they not?

Todd Phillips They are very frequently. You can have no more than a bare majority of members be of one political party. In the case of, say, the Federal Trade Commission, that means either three Republicans and two Democrats, or three Democrats and two Republicans.

Terry Gerton What is it you think policy makers and the public most often misunderstand about how these commissions really work?

Todd Phillips I think there are a lot of misunderstandings with these agencies. Sometimes people think that they are real bodies of equals, where there are five members with each equal power who have to negotiate with each other, and I think that’s a little bit wrong because the chairs of these agencies have quite a bit of power. The president has just named a new chair of the Federal Reserve Board, which would give that person a huge amount of power vis-a-vis the other governors on the board. So that’s one misconception. The other misconception, I think, is that some people think the chair has all of the power and is the only person that matters. I don’t think that’s the case either, because while the chair does control staff, does decide the direction of the agency, the chair does need to convince the other members to go along with them. And there are times when the rest of the members of an agency just decide we don’t like the direction the chair is going and we’re going to undercut them through votes, we’re gonna take away their power and we are just going to go in a different direction. So I think that people have these conceptions that just aren’t quite right when you dig into the details.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Todd Phillips. He’s an assistant professor of law in the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. Todd, when we look at today’s federal environment, a lot of polarization, heavier oversight, constant litigation. Are there patterns of behavior in these commissions that help them seem more resilient or more fragile?

Todd Phillips Ooh, that’s a very good question. One of the things that we looked at in our research is quorum requirements. And so these are the rules that the agencies or Congress put in place that decide how many members need to be present at a meeting for the agency to be able to act. One of things we saw last year with the president removing members of some of these agencies is that he reduced their membership below the quorum requirement so that they just could not function. This happened, for example, at the National Labor Relations Board, which was a functioning body. The president removed a member and reduced it below three members, so it just cannot function. It still cannot function. This has huge implications, not just for federal law, because the NLRB can’t enforce the National Labor Relations Act, but also state law, because the NLRA preempts state law assuming that there’s going to be a functional NLRB. Without that, with the president able to cause an agency to cease functioning, it causes very significant problems.

Terry Gerton Many of these commissions have membership terms that extend past a single presidential administration for the point of trying to build some consistency. And of course, there are some pending Supreme Court cases that will look at the president’s authority to remove members of these commissions. If the court moves in the direction of supporting the power of the executive, how will that change the dynamics going forward about how these commissions are established, how they work, who seeks membership.

Todd Phillips So Congress established many of these agencies to have five-year or longer terms, right? So they go past the presidential term. They enabled them to have bipartisan membership, just assuming that there would be continuity in policy across administrations so that when a new president comes into office, the policies just don’t flip on a dime. The Supreme Court right now is considering cases that would declare those five-year terms unconstitutional, allowing the president to remove members. This would really fundamentally change the nature of these agencies to make them more creatures of the president rather than the bipartisan bodies that Congress intended them to be. And we’re seeing the consequences of this right now, actually at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The CFTC is supposed to be a five member body. Right now it has a single member and the president has not yet appointed additional Democrats, additional Republicans. And so Congress is considering legislation to expand the authority of this commission. But it’s trying to figure out if there’s a way to do so without giving a whole lot of new power to this one person, trying to figure out if there’s a way to force or incentivize or spur the president to nominate some additional Democrats and Republicans, the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of the Humphreys executor case is really causing big problems in Congress as they figure out how to negotiate this.

Terry Gerton So Todd, what is the practical takeaway here? If Congress wants to pass some reforms or the White House or the commissions want to change how they operate, what do you suggest putting in place in practice that will actually make these commissions function?

Todd Phillips Sure. So my co-author and I have encouraged Congress to enact statutory quorum requirements that ensure that there is a bipartisan commission in order for the agency to act, meaning that you’d need both Democrats and Republicans in office for the body to really do anything. This would bring back the collaborative and bipartisan nature of these bodies to be what Congress intended them to be and perhaps disincentivize the president from removing members of the opposite party.

Terry Gerton We can’t just do away with them though. These commissions are now part of the fabric of our regulatory environment, right?

Todd Phillips Absolutely. And I don’t think anyone would encourage Congress to get rid of them. Congress just needs to now adapt to this new reality where the Supreme Court appears willing to declare term limits unconstitutional and restructure the agencies. Congress needs to figure out how it’s going to respond to that and make these agencies the functional entities that it intended them to be.