Your gratitude, our thanks

For 31 days in May, you proved your thankfulness to the men and women – civilians and uniformed service members – who serve the country. You took to heart Public Service Recognition Week and National Military Appreciation Month and sent over a thousand free e-cards to your colleagues, friends and family members at federal offices and agencies across the country.

As part of Federal News Network’s May We Say Thank You campaign, you sent more than 1,200 e-cards to feds at the Office of Personnel Management, General Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Labor Department, Health and Human Services, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and so many more.

Managers at the Justice and Agriculture departments, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and the Department of Veterans Affairs personally thanked their staffs on the radio.

You helped us spread the word on social media, hundreds of times. Margaret Weichert, OPM’s acting director and the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management and Suzette Kent, federal chief information officer liked and shared the May We Say Thank You message on the socials.

As did the American Federation of Government Employees, National Treasury Employees Union, National Federation of Federal Employees, Partnership for Public Service, Professional Services Council, the American Society for Public Administration, and many others.

We received a lot of positive feedback from users on Facebook and other social media platforms, and we are grateful to everyone who took the time to comment and share. We couldn’t have done it without you.

And in case you were wondering, the e-card you sent the most was “Consider yourself hugged!”

At Federal News Network, our stated mission is to help you, the federal employee, meet your mission. Along the way, especially this May, our goal was to make your day better, not just as a federal employee, but as a citizen.

We’ll continue to find ways to serve our audience. And we look forward to next May as well, for another chance to share the public service love.

Thank you for stepping up to appreciate the people in your life who choose a life of service.

