Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Egypt governor: Remove Disney figures from kindergartens

September 28, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian media are reporting that a regional governor has ordered depictions of Disney characters removed from kindergarten classrooms and replaced with images of Egyptian troops killed fighting militants.

The Youm7 news website quotes Alaa Marzouq, governor of Qaliubiya province just north of Cairo, as saying earlier this week that the move is meant to promote “children’s patriotism and love for the country.”

Marzouq says: “These characters are U.S.-made. We have many honorable figures. The children will look up to them as role models.”

The move has been widely criticized on social media with users calling for authorities to focus instead on tackling overcrowded classes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The move comes amid a surge in patriotic zeal since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi took power in 2014. He is known to frequently repeat his favorite mantra of “Long Live Egypt!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry