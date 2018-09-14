Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

The Latest: Kim Wall killer appeal adjourned in Denmark

September 14, 2018 4:33 am
 
1 min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latest on the appeal by convicted murderer Peter Madsen (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The last session of Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen’s appeal against his life sentence for the murder of Swedish reporter Kim Wall has been abandoned after a juror collapsed during closing remarks.

Officials at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen adjourned Friday’s hearing without setting a new date.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Madsen, in a dark blazer, black T-shirt and grey pants, had listened quietly during the closing remarks, in which the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

___

9:55 a.m.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, has appeared in court on the last day of his appeal against a life sentence.

Madsen listened quietly Friday during the closing remarks at the Eastern High Court where the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

It was unclear when the appeals court would make its ruling.

Madsen denies murdering Wall, saying she died accidentally inside the submarine. He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

The cause of death has never been established.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech