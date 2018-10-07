Listen Live Sports

Muslim group meets with councilman over posts about Islam

October 7, 2018 12:56 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The president of a Muslim organization in Maryland has met with a local councilman who had shared social media posts that were considered to be Islamophobic and xenophobic.

The Capital Gazette reported Saturday that Anne Arundel County Muslim Council president Rudwan Abu-Rumman had confirmed Friday’s meeting. County Councilman John Grasso did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Abu-Rumman described the meeting as education-focused. He told the newspaper that politicians should “know their community before they start taking sides and sending nonsense posts or sharing posts without understanding what it means.”

Grasso shared Facebook posts in September about Muslims and Islam, including one that said “Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools.”

Grasso has since deleted the posts and apologized.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

