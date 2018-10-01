Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Prosecutors: $81,000 paid for Slovak journalist slaying

October 1, 2018 7:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A prosecutor says a total sum of 70,000 euros ($81,000) was paid for the contract slayings of a Slovak investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Speaking at a news conference, a prosecutor in the case whose name was not given said Monday that 50,000 euros was paid and the remaining 20,000 euros was a forgiven debt. Special prosecutors, who deal with the most serious crimes, are never identified, for their own protection.

Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21. Slovak authorities said they believed it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work — he was investigating possible widespread government corruption and ties between Slovak politicians and Italian mobsters.

The killings triggered a political crisis that resulted in major protests, the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president