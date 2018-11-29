Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Bullied refugee says he no longer feels safe in UK school

November 29, 2018 5:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A teenage Syrian refugee who was the victim of a lunchtime bullying incident widely shared on social media says he no longer feels safe at his U.K. school.

The video shows another student pushing the 15-year-old to the ground and threatening to drown him as he pours water into the victim’s mouth. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Britain’s ITV late Wednesday that ever since the Oct. 25 incident he wakes up crying in the middle of the night.

The refugee, whose family fled the Syrian city of Homs, says “I don’t feel safe at school. Sometimes I say to my dad, ‘I don’t want to go to school anymore.'”

His comments come as fresh footage of his sister also being bullied circulates on social media.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor