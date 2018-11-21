Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Italy arrests Egyptian accused of backing Islamic State

November 21, 2018 7:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have arrested an Egyptian man accused of supporting the Islamic State and planning go to fight himself, saying he used social media chats to spread jihadist propaganda.

Police said Wednesday that another Egyptian was ordered expelled from Italy, the latest in the more than 300 suspected jihadist sympathizers kicked out as national security threats since 2015. A third Egyptian was being sought.

Police said the suspect arrested Wednesday was 22-year-old Issam Elsayed Elsayed Abouelayem Shalabi, identified as the group’s leader. He was accused of association with the aim of international terrorism and instigation of terrorist acts. Police said Shalabi, a onetime McDonald’s cleaner, used the Telegram app to share IS videos and a claim of responsibility for a July IS attack in Tajikistan that killed four western cyclists.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission