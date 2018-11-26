Listen Live Sports

Newseum opens exhibit on shooting at newspaper in Maryland

November 26, 2018 3:19 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Newseum in Washington D.C. has a new exhibit about the shooting that killed five staff members at the Capital Gazette in Maryland in June.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday the new installation will be open through at least the end of the year at the museum covering the history of the press and the First Amendment.

“Behind the News: A Deadly Attack on a Community Newspaper,” examines the risks journalists face and how the Capital Gazette staff published a newspaper the day after police say a man with a shotgun fatally shot five people at the news outlet’s offices in Annapolis.

Newseum vice president of exhibits Patty Rhule says it’s an important example explaining the increase in violent behavior toward journalists and why it’s important to support local news.

