Pakistani accused in journalist’s death killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian security forces shot dead an alleged Pakistani militant accused in the death of a prominent journalist during a gunfight Wednesday in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said.

Naveed Jatt and another accomplice were killed in a joint military-police operation in central Kashmir’s Badgam district that also left three soldiers injured, said Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan.

Jatt is accused of killing Syed Shujaat Bukhari outside his office in Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city, on June 14. Two of his police bodyguards were also killed. Militant groups have denied they killed Bukhari and blamed it on Indian agencies.

Bukhari, who was an editor for the English-language Rising Kashmir and two other daily newspapers and a weekly, was targeted as he was getting into his vehicle. He was an advocate for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and was often part of peace conferences between India and Pakistan attended by former diplomats and generals from both countries.

Journalists in Kashmir have worked under tremendous stress and have been targeted in the past, some fatally, by both the Indian state and militant groups.

Violence has escalated in the restive region over the past few days, leaving at least three rebels and a soldier killed.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the Indian military crackdown.

