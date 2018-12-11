Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

School dedicates memorial to slain newspaper employees

December 11, 2018 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland’s journalism school has dedicated a memorial to the five Capital Gazette employees who were shot and killed in an attack on the Annapolis newspaper’s office.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday for a ceremony dedicating the Capital Gazette Memorial Seminar Room at the university’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A memorial on the wall includes photos of the five colleagues killed in the June 28 shooting: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The man charged with killing them had a history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists

Hiaasen was an adjunct lecturer at the journalism school. Fischman and McNamara earned their bachelor’s degrees from the university more than three decades ago.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached