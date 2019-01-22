Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Al Jazeera says Sudan withdraws journalists’ work permits

January 22, 2019 5:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera says that its correspondents in Sudan have had their work permits withdrawn by security officials.

In a statement late Monday on the Arabic language Facebook page of its Sudanese channel, the channel said its Khartoum office was told the decision was made after a review of the work of Osama Said Ahmed and Ahmad al-Ruheid, as well as cameraman Badawi Bashir.

The channel says that the men had previously had their permits approved for 2019 by the government Press Council.

A month of protests in Sudan, which began over the failing economy but led to calls for President Omar al-Bashir’s removal, has faced a media blackout by authorities, who control the press. Al Jazeera has been reporting on the unrest and sometimes broadcasts protests live.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference