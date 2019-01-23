Listen Live Sports

Dutch magazine cuts ties with reporter over suspect stories

January 23, 2019 7:43 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch news magazine says it is withdrawing 27 articles written by a freelance reporter and cutting ties with him, saying that he cites sources in his stories that the magazine has been unable to trace.

Nieuwe Revu magazine says on its website that it took the measures because it cannot vouch for every source quoted by the reporter, Peter Blasic. Belgian media also reported allegations that he made up sources and committed plagiarism.

The moves followed publication this week by Amsterdam weekly De Groene Amsterdammer of a report outlining a string of suspect stories by Blasic in Dutch and Belgian media.

The revelations come a month after German weekly Der Spiegel revealed that one of its star reporters left the publication after committing major journalistic fraud.

Blasic did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

