Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

German journalists’ group advises against travel to Turkey

January 3, 2019 9:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing German journalists is advising reporters and bloggers against traveling to Turkey, including for private vacations.

The German Federation of Journalists cited in a statement Thursday the reported detention last week of a German citizen accused of propaganda for a terror organization over Facebook posts advocating an independent Kurdish state. According to German media, he was released but ordered to remain in Turkey.

Ties between Germany and Turkey were frayed by Turkey’s detention of several German citizens amid a clampdown following a failed 2016 coup attempt. They included two journalists, who have since been released.

The journalists’ federation urged journalists to check before booking a trip to Turkey whether they have mentioned politics there in reports or on social media and, in case of doubt, choose another destination.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address