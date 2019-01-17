Listen Live Sports

Indian guru gets life sentence in murder of journalist

January 17, 2019 10:03 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has sentenced a popular and flamboyant spiritual guru and three followers to life in prison in the murder 16 years ago of a journalist who published a letter about the guru’s alleged sexual exploitation of women.

The guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, received the sentence Thursday through a video link from a prison where he is serving a 20-year sentence in a separate case involving the raping of two female followers.

Judge Jagdeep Singh convicted the guru and his three followers on murder charges last Friday. The followers were present in the court in the northern Indian town of Panchkula.

