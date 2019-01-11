Listen Live Sports

Indian guru in prison for rape is convicted of murder

January 11, 2019 1:45 pm
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — A popular and flamboyant spiritual guru in India, who is serving 20 years in prison for raping two female followers, has been convicted of murdering a journalist 16 years ago in another case.

Judge Jagdeep Singh convicted the guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, and three other people on Friday and will sentence them on Jan. 17.

All four could face death sentences in the death of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati after he published a letter in his newspaper alleging sexual exploitation of women by the guru.

The guru was named as the main conspirator in the killing case. He is currently being held in a prison in the northern India town of Rohtak after he was sentenced in August in the rape case.

