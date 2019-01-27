Listen Live Sports

Mexico officials make arrest in slaying of radio journalist

January 27, 2019 9:04 pm
 
SANTA ROSALIA, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have arrested an alleged drug trafficker in last week’s killing of the director of a community radio station.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur identified the suspect Sunday only as Hector “N.”

They say that on Jan. 19 the suspect and other people abducted 34-year-old Jose Rafael Murua Manriquez, who headed Radio Kashana in the town of Santa Rosalia. His body was found the next day among vegetation in the municipality of Mulege.

Prosecutors did not give any information on a possible motive.

Mexico’s representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists said after the killing that Murua was part of Mexico’s journalist protection program and had received threats as recently as November.

