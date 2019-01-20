Newspaper: Settlement reached in Virginia jail death lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail, the state and the jail’s former medical provider have agreed to a $3 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of an inmate with mental health problems who died in the jail.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk cites court documents in reporting the agreement with Jamycheal Mitchell’s family was finalized last week.

The newspaper says the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Hampton Roads Regional Jail, the medical provider or other defendants.

Mitchell had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was jailed on charges he stole food from a convenience store. Mitchell was ordered to a state mental hospital, but his paperwork was stuffed in a hospital employee’s desk drawer and he was never sent there. He died about four months later in the jail.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.