Police: Maryland high school student punches teacher in face

January 30, 2019 1:00 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a student punched a teacher in the face at a Maryland school.

News outlets cite a tweet from Baltimore County police, which says the student “started a physical altercation with a teacher by striking him in the face with his fist” on Tuesday morning at Loch Raven High School.

Both the student and the teacher suffered minor injuries. Police also debunked rumors on social media about the involvement of weapons.

Principal Janine Holmes said in a letter that no students were in danger, and there was no disruption to the instructional day. The school district is pursuing disciplinary action, in addition to legal consequences.

Further details have not been released.

