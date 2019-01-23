Russian singer with ties to Trump cancels US tour

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian singer whose family has business ties to U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his upcoming shows in the U.S.

Emin Agalarov said in a video messaged published on his social media accounts on Tuesday he was “forced” to cancel his scheduled U.S. and Canadian tour “due to circumstances beyond my control.”

Agalarov helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump, Jr. in 2016. Agalarov’s father Aras, a developer, was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

The singer made no mention of special counsel Robert Mueller but his lawyer earlier said that Mueller’s team was looking to question Agalarov about possible ties between the Russian government and the Trump 2016 campaign.

