Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Russian singer with ties to Trump cancels US tour

January 23, 2019 8:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian singer whose family has business ties to U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his upcoming shows in the U.S.

Emin Agalarov said in a video messaged published on his social media accounts on Tuesday he was “forced” to cancel his scheduled U.S. and Canadian tour “due to circumstances beyond my control.”

Agalarov helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump, Jr. in 2016. Agalarov’s father Aras, a developer, was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

The singer made no mention of special counsel Robert Mueller but his lawyer earlier said that Mueller’s team was looking to question Agalarov about possible ties between the Russian government and the Trump 2016 campaign.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service