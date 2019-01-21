Listen Live Sports

Top journalist Carlos Chamorro flees Nicaragua, cites raids

January 21, 2019 3:10 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prominent Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro has fled to Costa Rica after the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega raided his company’s offices.

Chamorro announced in a video posted Monday to his Confidencial Facebook page that he had taken “the painful decision to go into exile to ensure my freedom and physical safety, and above all to carry on independent journalism from Costa Rica.”

Chamorro ran the Sandinistas’ newspaper La Barricada for years and his mother Violeta Barrios de Chamorro was with the Sandinistas when they took power in 1979. She ran against Ortega for the presidency and won in 1990.

Police raided Confidencial’s offices in December.

At least 325 people have been killed since anti-Ortega protests erupted in mid-April. Thousands have fled the country in self-imposed exile.

