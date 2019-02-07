Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Attorney: Bus video proves principal used phone during crash

February 7, 2019 12:29 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An attorney has alleged that an Oklahoma elementary school principal was using his cellphone when he lost control of a bus on a Texas highway, injuring 27 passengers.

Ty Bell, principal of Cleveland Elementary School Principal in Norman, denies the allegation.

Attorney David L. Smith is representing a girl who was critically injured in the crash. The Oklahoman reports that Smith asked a judge to order Norman Public Schools to release a video he says will prove Bell was using his cellphone.

Smith says the Texas Highway Patrol requested the video for their investigation, but the district refused to cooperate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety listed speed as a factor in the Sept. 29 bus crash that injured 24 fifth-grade girls and three adults traveling to Sea World in San Antonio.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

