The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Mexican journalist killed in Gulf Coast state of Tabasco

February 9, 2019 3:25 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials say a Mexican journalist has been gunned down in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco.

The state attorney general’s office said in a statement that radio journalist Jesus Ramos was shot and killed early Saturday.

Local media outlets reported that Ramos received multiple bullet wounds while eating breakfast at a restaurant that he frequented.

Ramos is the second journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. In January, the director of a community radio station was killed and dumped along a roadside in Baja California Sur.

The country currently ranks seventh by the Committee to Protect Journalists’ impunity index, which tallies the number of unsolved journalist murders as a percentage of a country’s population in places where it is dangerous to work.

