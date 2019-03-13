Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Afghans on social media demand punishment for child killers

March 13, 2019 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Many Afghans are taking to social media, demanding harsh punishment for two men arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a little girl in Kabul, a case that has shaken the city’s residents.

Kabul police chief Gen. Sayed Mohammad Roshandil told reporters on Wednesday that the men confessed to their crime. The two were brought before cameras during the presser, which was broadcast live.

Roshandil says the kidnappers had demanded $300,000 from the girl’s father. He promised they would be dealt with speedily and according to the law.

The case has caused a stir on social media with users uploading photographs of the six-year-old girl, identified as Mahsa, who was kidnapped on Monday. Many are calling for “justice for Mahsa” and demanding authorities do a better job in protecting children.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.