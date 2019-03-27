Listen Live Sports

After uproar on social media, Pakistan arrests wife beater

March 27, 2019 10:41 am
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a man for beating his wife in public after the incident triggered wide condemnation and uproar on social media.

Police official Mahboob Hussain in the eastern city of Lahore says the husband, Mohammad Faisal, is believed to have been habitually beating his wife. The couple have been married for several years.

Hussain says the arrest took place on Wednesday. He says Faisal’s wife complained that her husband had stripped her naked, beat her and shaved her head for refusing to dance for his friends at their home. It’s unclear when the incident took place.

Domestic abuse of women is common in Pakistan but rarely brought up in public or on social media.

Hussain says police are also looking for Faisal’s friends who witnessed the beating.

