Family says Pakistani journalist taken from home

March 31, 2019 2:01 am
 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The family of a Pakistani journalist says he was forcibly taken by masked men in private and police vehicles and has been unreachable for more than 24 hours.

Minhaj Musavi says armed men took his brother, Matloob Musavi, from his home in the city of Karachi early Saturday.

The Karachi Union of Journalists condemned in a statement the incident and demanded the immediate release of Musavi.

Musavi works as a reporter for a local daily in Karachi.

Karachi Press Club officials Imtiaz Faran and Atman Sabir said security forces entering homes without identifying themselves was a “deplorable act.”

Several journalists and bloggers say they have been detained or threatened in recent months after writing critically about security agencies.

