The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
Judge says media can attend 14-year-old’s manslaughter trial

March 15, 2019 5:33 pm
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia says a reporter can attend the manslaughter trial of a 14-year-old boy who’s charged in the death of a 12-year-old.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that the judge made his decision Thursday at the request of the newspaper’s attorney. The trial could begin next week in Portsmouth.

Prosecutors objected, but Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Judge Bryan Meals disagreed. So did attorneys for the teen facing trial.

However, the judge said he may block the media from covering some testimony from juvenile witnesses.

Portsmouth police have not identified the teen. He was charged in the shooting death of Kemon Battle in December.

Police have released few details, but they’ve said in news releases that the shooting was “not a random act of violence.”

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

The Associated Press

