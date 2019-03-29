Listen Live Sports

Report: ‘Serial’ slaying DNA evidence didn’t match suspect

March 29, 2019 7:14 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors in the murder case chronicled on the podcast “Serial” tested evidence from the 1999 crime last summer and found that none matched DNA from the convicted killer.

Defense attorney C. Justin Brown tweeted Thursday that no forensic evidence links his client Adnan Syed to the killing of his classmate Hae Min Lee.

Documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun say that about a dozen items, including a condom wrapper and fingernail clippings, were tested and none of them were positive for Syed. The only DNA investigators found belonged to Lee herself as well as an unidentified woman.

Maryland Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Coombs says the lack of DNA doesn’t exonerate Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her in a Baltimore park.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

