The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
Dean of Syracuse's Newhouse school, Lorraine Branham, dies

April 2, 2019 8:58 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The dean of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications has died. Lorraine Branham was 66.

Chancellor Kent Syverud says Branham died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He calls her “a pillar in the Syracuse University community” and “an icon in the media industry.”

Branham became a full-time journalism professor in 2002 after a 25-year career in newspapers as an editor, editorial writer and reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tallahassee Democrat, Baltimore Sun, and Philadelphia Inquirer.

She took over as dean of Newhouse in 2008, replacing David Rubin.

She led an $18 million fundraising campaign for the renovation of Newhouse II and the creation of the Newhouse Studio and Innovation Center.

Prior to Syracuse, Branham served as dean of the journalism school at University of Texas at Austin.

