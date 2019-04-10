Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Iran media: Police helicopter crashes near border, killing 1

April 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says a police helicopter carrying border guards to their post in the country’s northwest has crashed, killing one.

The report says the crash took place around noon on Wednesday in West Azerbaijan province, in the mountainous area of Dalamper, near the city of Urmia which is close to the border with Turkey.

It quotes the province’s deputy governor, Ali Mostafavi, as saying that along with one killed, eight people were injured in the crash.

The chief of the Iranian police helicopter division, Gen. Hesseinali Mostajeran, said the crash was due to a technical glitch.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Aircraft crashes are frequently blamed on Iran’s aging fleet that was long under international sanctions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.