Montana newspaper editor to head Maryland journalism program

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana newspaper editor will direct a new journalism center at the University of Maryland.

The Missoulian reports that its editor, Kathy Best, will become the first director of the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the university’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

The newspaper reports that prior to her three years at the Missoulian, Best served as executive editor of the Seattle Times when the newspaper won two breaking news Pulitzer Prize awards and two Online Journalism Awards.

The Missoulian reports that Best will oversee about 100 students per semester, including direct center participants and members of the journalism school’s Capitol News Service.

Advertisement

Jim Strauss, the publisher of the western Montana newspaper, says City Editor Gwen Florio will serve as acting editor during the search for a replacement.

___

This story has been updated to correct the location of The Missoulian.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.