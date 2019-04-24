Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Syrian media: Bomb placed in car kills civilian in Damascus

April 24, 2019 5:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state-run media say a bomb has killed a civilian and wounded five other people in a Damascus neighborhood.

The official SANA news agency says the bomb had been placed in a car in the Nahr Aysheh district in southern Damascus and killed the driver when it detonated. The agency says an investigation is underway.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Bombings in the Syrian capital have been relatively rare in the past few years, particularly since President Bashar Assad’s government last year secured areas around Damascus that had been held for years by rebels.

Advertisement

The country’s civil war is now in its ninth year. The conflict has killed more than 450,000 people and displaced millions of others.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.