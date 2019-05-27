Listen Live Sports

Baltimore police union draws ire for “criminals” comment

May 27, 2019 1:22 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The union representing Baltimore police is drawing criticism after a comment on social media which described some youths as “criminals” following arrests at the Inner Harbor.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 wrote on Twitter on Saturday that while some officers were responding to a crowd of rowdy young people, officers should “Protect each other and don’t fall into the trap they are only kids,” adding that “Some are criminals!”

Police said six people were arrested, but no injuries were reported.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland called union president Sgt. Mike Mancuso’ statement “unacceptable.” Lester Davis, spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said the mayor was “disappointed” in Mancuso’s comment and would have a conversation with him regarding the post.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

