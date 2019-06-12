Listen Live Sports

Journalist killed in southern Mexico, 7th since December

June 12, 2019 12:13 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newspaper in the Mexican state of Tabasco says one of its reporters has been shot dead at her home.

The shooting is the latest in a string of journalist killings in one of the world’s deadliest countries for the profession.

Tabasco Hoy says Norma Sarabia was killed Tuesday night at the door of her home in the municipality of Huimanguillo. She was talking to a family member when a car stopped out front and at least one man wearing a mask got out and opened fire.

Municipal police confirmed the killing but did not immediately provide further details.

Tabasco Hoy said Wednesday that Sarabia covered crime and police for the newspaper.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says Sarabia is the seventh journalist killed in Mexico since December.

