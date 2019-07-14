Listen Live Sports

Afghan police: Radio journalist killed in eastern province

July 14, 2019 5:17 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say a radio journalist has been killed in the eastern Paktia province.

Nader Shah, a newsreader for Radio Gardez, was killed late Saturday. Police chief Mohammad Hosman Jahnbaz says it is not immediately clear if the killing was linked to his work or a personal dispute.

Paktia is a stronghold of the Haqqani network, one of the main factions of the Taliban. The Taliban and the rival Islamic State group have both attacked reporters in the past over what the insurgents view as biased or negative coverage.

