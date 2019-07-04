Listen Live Sports

Officials take down student video showing crumbling school

July 4, 2019 1:54 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A video journalism report by students showing the crumbling conditions at Virginia’s oldest high school has been taken off the school’s Youtube channel.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that two recent graduates had filmed crumbling areas of Maury High School for the last “Commodore News” broadcast of the academic year. Their video posted in late May included images of plaster flaking from ceilings and numerous potholes in the parking lot.

Administrators ordered the students’ journalism project taken down from the school’s news channel on Youtube. A spokeswoman said the district’s executive director and the school’s principal “collaboratively made the decision.”

Del. Chris Hunt is a Democratic delegate from southwest Virginia and a former journalist. The newspaper says he describes that decision as censorship “beyond the pale.”

