Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Ukrainian television station hit by rocket-propelled grenade

July 13, 2019 6:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — An unidentified assailant has fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a Ukrainian television station in the capital, Kiev, damaging the building.

No one was hurt in the attack Saturday, and Kiev police have initiated a search for suspects. Authorities have classified the attack as an act of terrorism.

The target was the Ukraine 112 television station, a network considered by some to be pro-Russian.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s prosecutor general threatened legal action if the network airs a new Oliver Stone documentary that features an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Ukraine 112, a 24-hour news network, is owned Taras Kozak, who is running for parliament on the Opposition Bloc party ticket, organized by Viktor Medvedchuk.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Medvedchuk has ties to Putin and was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.