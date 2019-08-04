Listen Live Sports

Afghan official: bomb on bus carrying media workers kills 2

August 4, 2019 10:50 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a magnetic explosive device attached to a bus carrying media workers has killed two people in the capital, Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said Sunday that the bus driver and a pedestrian were killed.

He said two employees of the Khurshid TV station and another pedestrian were wounded.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group have both attacked reporters in the past over what the insurgents view as biased or negative coverage. The two groups are active in the capital.

In June, the Taliban said local Afghan media would be targeted if they continued transmitting anti-Taliban announcements paid for by the government.

