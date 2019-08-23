Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Man sent threatening email to Nashville station

August 23, 2019 10:44 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man sent a threatening email to a local news station, writing he was displeased with President Donald Trump and that he would “blow someone’s brain out” if the station didn’t run a story.

A release from Tennessee Highway Patrol says Nathan Semans was arrested Wednesday and charged with commission of an act of terrorism.

Authorities say Semans sent an email to Nashville’s WKRN-TV stating if they didn’t run a story, he’d shoot someone at the “state capital.” It’s unclear whether the email was referring to the state capitol building in Nashville or the city in general. It’s also unclear what story the writer was referencing.

The email also said “Trump belongs in a dumpster.”

The release says Semans told police he was kidding and didn’t own any guns.

