The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
Brazil top court prevents investigation into US journalist

August 9, 2019 12:40 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top court says that officials can’t investigate U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald for his work or protecting confidential sources — a ruling that’s being praised by press rights groups.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Friday the ruling by Justice Gilmar Mendes “reinforces the principle of confidentiality of sources, which is paramount to the protection of a free press”.

Greenwald is the co-founder of The Intercept Brasil, a news website that has published a series of reports raising questions about whether Brazil’s justice minister improperly consulted with prosecutors when he was a judge.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sharply criticized Greenwald for the reports and suggested he should be jailed.

