Police: 2 men charged in videotaped sex assault

August 31, 2019 12:42 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia men have been arrested on charges connected to an alleged sexual assault that police say was videotaped and posted on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Mario Perry Johnson and 22-year-old Jamel Antonio Dunmore, both residents of Henrico County, are charged with the unlawful creation of an image of another.

Police at Virginia Commonwealth University investigated the reported assault, but neither suspect is affiliated with the university. Investigators believe the assault occurred on Aug. 24 or Aug. 25, but they don’t know where.

The newspaper reports that campus surveillance cameras helped identify Johnson and Dunmore as suspects.

Campus police said Friday that Dunmore is in custody, while Johnson was being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

