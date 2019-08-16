Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Syrian media say air defenses responded to ‘hostile’ missile

August 16, 2019 5:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state-run media say the country’s air defenses have responded to a “hostile target” and destroyed the missile before it reached a central Syrian town.

The SANA news agency said on Friday that the projectile had entered the Syrian airspace overnight from Lebanon’s airspace, heading toward the town of Masyaf in Hama province.

The report suggested, without saying outright, that the missile was fired by Israel. SANA says the incoming projectile was destroyed before it reached its target.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Advertisement

Israel has carried out strikes in the past inside war-torn Syria on Iran- and Hezbollah-linked targets but rarely confirms them.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Syrian military posts in Masyaf were previously hit in suspected Israelis strikes.

Russia has upgraded Syrian air defense systems, delivering the S-300 system last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US